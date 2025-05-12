Usha Martin consolidated net profit declines 4.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.09% to Rs 896.08 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin declined 4.96% to Rs 100.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 106.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.09% to Rs 896.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 829.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.91% to Rs 407.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 423.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 3474.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3225.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

896.08829.033474.163225.2015.5818.2817.1918.56160.88158.88624.71626.51133.12136.35526.85549.51100.99106.26407.39423.96

