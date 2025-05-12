Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit declines 2.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.06% to Rs 666.96 crore

Net profit of Jyothy Labs declined 2.38% to Rs 76.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 666.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 659.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.27% to Rs 370.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 369.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 2846.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2756.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

