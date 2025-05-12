Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 173.24 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 3.56% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 173.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.41% to Rs 143.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 681.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 547.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

173.24155.21681.39547.8139.7540.6640.1040.3267.2260.17264.79217.7348.4043.87194.19160.7334.6433.45143.08118.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News