Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 173.24 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 3.56% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 173.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.41% to Rs 143.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 681.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 547.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales173.24155.21 12 681.39547.81 24 OPM %39.7540.66 -40.1040.32 - PBDT67.2260.17 12 264.79217.73 22 PBT48.4043.87 10 194.19160.73 21 NP34.6433.45 4 143.08118.83 20

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

