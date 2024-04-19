Man Industries receives approval of Shell Global for coating for steel pipeline

Following stringent technical assessment of coating mill at Anjar

Man Industries (India) has undergone stringent technical assessment of coating mill at Anjar, Gujarat in the form of performance testing of external, internal and concrete coating for steel pipeline and the same is confirmed by Shell Global Solutions International BV (One of the renowned global oil and gas company) as listed in the table below and approved against their Design and Engineering Practices (DEPs).

1. 3-layer Polythylene external coating of line pipe for buried and immersion service

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

2. Anti-buoyancy concrete coating for external surface of submerged steel pipeline

3. Liquid epoxy internal coating of line pipe for non- corrosive gas transmission complying to ISO 15741-2016

Shell Global Solutions International BV approval would demonstrate quality standard compliances, reduce risk, and optimize performance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News