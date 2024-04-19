Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Industries receives approval of Shell Global for coating for steel pipeline

Man Industries receives approval of Shell Global for coating for steel pipeline

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Following stringent technical assessment of coating mill at Anjar

Man Industries (India) has undergone stringent technical assessment of coating mill at Anjar, Gujarat in the form of performance testing of external, internal and concrete coating for steel pipeline and the same is confirmed by Shell Global Solutions International BV (One of the renowned global oil and gas company) as listed in the table below and approved against their Design and Engineering Practices (DEPs).

1. 3-layer Polythylene external coating of line pipe for buried and immersion service

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

2. Anti-buoyancy concrete coating for external surface of submerged steel pipeline

3. Liquid epoxy internal coating of line pipe for non- corrosive gas transmission complying to ISO 15741-2016

Shell Global Solutions International BV approval would demonstrate quality standard compliances, reduce risk, and optimize performance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Man Inds gets API certification for manufacturing ERW pipes

Nifty below 22,400 level; PSU bank rally for 5th day

Barometers came off day's low, media shares slip

Man Inds hits the roof on appointing Sanjay Agrawal as CFO

Man Inds appoints Sanjay Agrawal as CFO

Infosys Q4 PAT climbs 30% QoQ; revises FY25 revenue guidance to 1%-3%

Dhanlaxmi Bank gets RBI nod for appointing Ajith Kumar K.K as MD, CEO

Market drifts lower in early trade; breadth weak

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire Macmillan Learning India

Inox Wind wins order of 210 MW for its 3MW WTGs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story