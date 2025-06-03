Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Industries to raise Rs 300 crore via preferential issue

Man Industries to raise Rs 300 crore via preferential issue

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Man Industries (India) announced plans to raise up to Rs 300 crore through a preferential allotment of convertible warrants and equity shares to promoter and non-promoter entities, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The proposal includes the issuance of 12,19,512 convertible warrants to Man Finance at Rs 328 each, aggregating approximately Rs 39.99 crore. Additionally, 79,26,822 equity shares will be allotted to non-promoters at the same price, totaling around Rs 259.99 crore.

The funds are intended to support ongoing capital expenditure for expansion projects in Jammu and Saudi Arabia, enhance working capital, and strengthen the balance sheet. An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled for 25 June 2025, to seek shareholder approval.

Nikhil Mansukhani, Managing Director, stated, The proposed capital raise marks a significant step toward reinforcing our growth strategy. It will enable us to enhance execution capabilities, support strategic expansion, and continue delivering value to our stakeholders.

Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high-pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products, and potable water.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 68.1 crore in Q4 FY25, which is nearly three times the PAT of Rs 24.1 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 50.3% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,218.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Shares of Man Industries declined 1.12% to Rs 398.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prostarm Info Systems rises on debut

Waaree Renewable jumps on bagging major solar EPC contract

Transrail Lighting rises after securing order worth Rs 534 cr

UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new CFO

Real Estate stocks rise

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story