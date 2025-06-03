Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new CFO

UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new CFO

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
UCO Bank said its board has appointed Sumit Khandelwal as chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect, replacing Sujoy Dutta, General Manager.

Sumit Khandelwal, 48, holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and a Bachelor's degree in Law. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB). Khandelwal has served in various roles across corporate branches, zones, and departments of the bank. He brings with him over 15 years of rich banking experience. Prior to his appointment as CFO, he served as Zonal Head, New Delhi.

UCO Bank is a commercial bank and a Government of India undertaking. As of March 31, 2025, the bank had a network of 3,302 domestic branches and two overseas branches one each in Hong Kong and Singapore along with one representative office in Iran. Of the total branches, 2,031 (61%) are located in rural and semi-urban areas. The bank also operates 2,522 ATMs and 10,653 Business Correspondent (BC) points, bringing the total number of customer touchpoints to 16,480 as of March 31, 2025.

The banks standalone net profit rose 24.1% to Rs 652.43 crore on 16.5% increase in total income to Rs 8,136.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of UCO Bank shed 0.70% to Rs 34.03 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

