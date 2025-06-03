Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting rises after securing order worth Rs 534 cr

Transrail Lighting rises after securing order worth Rs 534 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Transrail Lighting gained 2.75% to Rs 655.95 after the company announced that it has secured fresh domestic and international orders worth Rs 534 crore.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, We are pleased to begin the new financial year with a steady build-up in order inflows, led by wins in our core transmission & distribution segment. These new orders also include our biggest substation job, which we are going to execute in Africa. With FY26 order intake already crossing Rs 1,600 crore, we remain focused on efficient execution and timely delivery.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 26.9% to Rs 126.57 crore, while revenue from operations rose 38.9% to Rs 1,906.65 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new CFO

Real Estate stocks rise

Waaree Renewables Technologies wins order of Rs 346.33 cr

SIKA Interplant Systems enters into license agreement with Collins Aerospace

Go Fashion gains after broker initiates 'Buy' rating

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story