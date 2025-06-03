Prostarm Info Systems rises on debut

Shares of Prostarm Info Systems were currently trading at Rs 122.10 at 10:17 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 16.29% compared with the issue price of Rs 105.

The scrip was listed at Rs 125, exhibiting a premium of 19.05% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 130 and a low of 120. On the BSE, over 8.47 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Prostarm Info Systems was subscribed 97.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 May 2025 and it closed on 29 May 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 105 per share.

The Initial Public Offer comprised a fresh issue of up to 1,60,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue of equity shares, about Rs 72.50 crore will be used to meet working capital requirements, Rs 17.96 crore for repayment/prepayment in full or in part of certain outstanding borrowings, and the balance for general corporate purposes. Total outstanding as of 31 March 2025, stood at Rs 66.92 crore. Ahead of the IPO, Aegis Prostarm Info Systems on Monday, 26 May 2025, raised Rs 50.40 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 48,00,000 shares at Rs 105 each to 8 anchor investors.

Prostram Info Systems, founded in 2008, is a power solutions provider specializing in UPS systems, inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, and solar EPC projects. The company designs, manufactures, and assembles products in-house and via partners in India and China. It serves sectors like healthcare, IT, defense, and energy through direct sales and a nationwide distributor network. Prostram operates three units in Maharashtra and has strengthened its tech capabilities through strategic acquisitions and licensing agreements. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.93 crore and total income of Rs 268.63 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.