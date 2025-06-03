Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index increasing 54.82 points or 0.73% at 7589.52 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.04%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.6%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.46%),Anant Raj Ltd (up 1.44%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.97%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.53%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.34%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, DLF Ltd (down 0.46%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 303.41 or 0.58% at 52903.35.