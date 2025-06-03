Waaree Renewable jumps on bagging major solar EPC contract

Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 3.28% to Rs 1,059.44 after the company secured a letter of award (LoA) for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a large-scale solar power project.

The new contract is valued at approximately Rs 346.33 crore. The project, awarded by a domestic renewable generation company, involves the development of a ground-mount solar power plant with a capacity of 300 MW AC / 435 MW DC.

Waaree Renewable Technologies is tasked with completing the project within the financial year 2025-26, as per the terms stipulated in the LoA.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) is subsidiary company of Waaree Group and spearheading the Solar EPC business. The company provides clean energy to its clients by setting up both on-site solar projects (rooftop and ground-mounted) and off-site solar farms (open access solar plants).