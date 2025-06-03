Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable jumps on bagging major solar EPC contract

Waaree Renewable jumps on bagging major solar EPC contract

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 3.28% to Rs 1,059.44 after the company secured a letter of award (LoA) for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a large-scale solar power project.

The new contract is valued at approximately Rs 346.33 crore. The project, awarded by a domestic renewable generation company, involves the development of a ground-mount solar power plant with a capacity of 300 MW AC / 435 MW DC.

Waaree Renewable Technologies is tasked with completing the project within the financial year 2025-26, as per the terms stipulated in the LoA.

Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) is subsidiary company of Waaree Group and spearheading the Solar EPC business. The company provides clean energy to its clients by setting up both on-site solar projects (rooftop and ground-mounted) and off-site solar farms (open access solar plants).

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 82.7% to Rs 93.81 crore on 74.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 476.58 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting rises after securing order worth Rs 534 cr

UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new CFO

Real Estate stocks rise

Waaree Renewables Technologies wins order of Rs 346.33 cr

SIKA Interplant Systems enters into license agreement with Collins Aerospace

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story