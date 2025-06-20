Man Infra Incorporates new real estate subsidiary MICL Shreepati August LLP

Man Infraconstruction announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary, MICL Shreepati August LLP, on 19 June 2025, to undertake real estate and related business activities.In a regulatory filing, the company stated that it has contributed Rs 50,500, representing a 50.50% partnership interest in the newly formed entity, which has a total capital contribution of Rs 1 lakh.
The company clarified that business operations are yet to commence and further disclosed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any personal interest in the new entity.
Man Infraconstruction has two business verticals viz., EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and real estate development. ManInfra has five decades of experience in EPC business and strong execution capabilities in ports, residential, commercial & industrial and road construction segments with projects spanning across India. As a real estate developer, ManInfra Group has delivered multiple residential projects in Mumbai and is recognized for its superior quality construction and timely project delivery.
The company reported 50.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.2 crore as revenue from operations remained flat at Rs 293.8 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter rose 0.38% to Rs 158.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app