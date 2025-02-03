Man Infra slides after Q3 PAT slips 3% YoY to Rs 84 crore

Man Infraconstruction slipped 5.01% to Rs 192.30 after the company reported 2.87% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 86.51 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 242.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, compared to Rs 241.76 crore posted in same quarter last year.

On the segmental front, real estate revenue was Rs 156.23 crore (up 22.26% YoY) and EPC revenue was Rs 87.49 crore (down 32.96% YoY).

EBITDA excluding other income increased 3.8% to Rs 106.6 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 102.7 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 44% in Q3 FY25 as against 42.5% in Q3 FY24.

On nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 9.65% to Rs 215.66 crore in 9M FY25 compared to Rs 238.69 crore recorded in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 15.77% YoY to Rs 814.27 crore in 9M FY25.

The collections for 9M FY25 surged to Rs 974 crore, compared to Rs 821 crore achieved in 9M FY24, led by delivery of multiple projects during the year.

MICL achieved its highest-ever sales, reaching Rs 1,509 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 353 crore in 9M FY24, mainly driven by good performance of its marquee projects at Ghatkopar and Tardeo.

Manan Shah, managing director of Man Infraconstruction, Our record-breaking sales in 9mFY25 reaffirm MICLs position as one of the fast growing players in the real estate sector. The overwhelming response to our luxury projects reflects the evolving aspirations of homebuyers and the trust they place in our brand. With a strong pipeline of marquee developments, infrastructure projects and strategic global expansion, we are poised for sustained growth while continuing to deliver excellence and value to our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the board declared second interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the same has been fixed as Wednesday, 12 February, 2025 and the said dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on Monday, 24 February, 2025.

Man Infraconstruction has two business verticals viz., EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and real estate development. ManInfra has five decades of experience in EPC business and strong execution capabilities in ports, residential, commercial & industrial and road construction segments with projects spanning across India. As a real estate developer, ManInfra Group has delivered multiple residential projects in Mumbai and is recognized for its superior quality construction and timely project delivery.

