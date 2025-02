Shankara Building Products standalone net profit declines 13.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.43% to Rs 1290.66 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products declined 13.01% to Rs 16.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 1290.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1179.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1290.661179.442.672.9225.7027.9223.1625.4816.7919.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News