Voltaire Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 676.92% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net loss of Voltaire Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 676.92% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.010.13-2.97-7.69-0.130-0.130-0.140

Powered by Capital Market - Live News