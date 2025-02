Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 63.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 4681.65 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India declined 63.70% to Rs 193.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 533.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 4681.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4053.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4681.654053.1910.4811.57553.15513.67426.49395.15193.59533.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News