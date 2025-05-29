Ruchi Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.14% to Rs 14.24 crore

Net profit of Ruchi Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.14% to Rs 14.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.01% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.58% to Rs 58.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

14.2416.9858.3663.8416.2219.3831.9432.915.712.6320.4422.091.12-1.223.867.330.96-0.751.6814.01

