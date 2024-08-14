Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 83.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 83.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 24.31% to Rs 165.18 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels declined 83.94% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.31% to Rs 165.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 218.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales165.18218.23 -24 OPM %1.886.16 -PBDT5.2316.06 -67 PBT3.7614.09 -73 NP1.6310.15 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

Yatharth Hospitals Q1FY25 result: Net profit up 60%, revenue rises 37%

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story