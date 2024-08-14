Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 130.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.61% to Rs 82.61 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 130.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.61% to Rs 82.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.82.6199.070.40-0.642.001.051.490.710.830.36

