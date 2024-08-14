Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 130.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.61% to Rs 82.61 croreNet profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 130.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.61% to Rs 82.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales82.6199.07 -17 OPM %0.40-0.64 -PBDT2.001.05 90 PBT1.490.71 110 NP0.830.36 131
Powered by Capital Market - Live News