Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 130.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 16.61% to Rs 82.61 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 130.56% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.61% to Rs 82.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales82.6199.07 -17 OPM %0.40-0.64 -PBDT2.001.05 90 PBT1.490.71 110 NP0.830.36 131

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

