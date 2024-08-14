PTC India consolidated net profit rises 20.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.71% to Rs 4516.73 crore

Net profit of PTC India rose 20.61% to Rs 135.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 4516.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4690.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4516.734690.976.735.69205.32170.06203.05167.72135.22112.11

