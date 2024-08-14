Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PTC India consolidated net profit rises 20.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales decline 3.71% to Rs 4516.73 crore

Net profit of PTC India rose 20.61% to Rs 135.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 112.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 4516.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4690.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4516.734690.97 -4 OPM %6.735.69 -PBDT205.32170.06 21 PBT203.05167.72 21 NP135.22112.11 21

Aug 14 2024

