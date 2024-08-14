Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 121.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.40% to Rs 2465.39 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 121.99% to Rs 150.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 2465.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1935.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2465.391935.1624.2924.46320.43192.86226.7596.79150.3367.72

