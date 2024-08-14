Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit rises 121.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 27.40% to Rs 2465.39 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon rose 121.99% to Rs 150.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 2465.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1935.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2465.391935.16 27 OPM %24.2924.46 -PBDT320.43192.86 66 PBT226.7596.79 134 NP150.3367.72 122

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

