Weizmann consolidated net profit declines 18.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.56% to Rs 28.58 crore

Net profit of Weizmann declined 18.78% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 28.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.28.5828.4214.6611.193.893.413.192.761.992.45

