Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 67.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Sales rise 2.65% to Rs 43.05 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 67.70% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.65% to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.0541.94 3 OPM %7.9916.57 -PBDT3.336.37 -48 PBT1.564.68 -67 NP1.354.18 -68

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

