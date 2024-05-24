Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 35.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.90% to Rs 2359.77 croreNet profit of Manappuram Finance rose 35.84% to Rs 561.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 413.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.90% to Rs 2359.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1775.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.30% to Rs 2188.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1495.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.11% to Rs 8848.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6697.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
