Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 580.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.12% to Rs 68.21 croreNet profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 580.18% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.12% to Rs 68.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 186.60% to Rs 123.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.52% to Rs 259.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
