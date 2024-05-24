Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 580.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 580.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 72.12% to Rs 68.21 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 580.18% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 72.12% to Rs 68.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.60% to Rs 123.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.52% to Rs 259.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales68.2139.63 72 259.64155.92 67 OPM %56.0618.67 -61.4537.66 - PBDT40.556.44 530 165.8859.05 181 PBT40.036.12 554 164.1557.93 183 NP30.544.49 580 123.1542.97 187

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

