Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 57.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.30% to Rs 54.35 croreNet profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 57.97% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.30% to Rs 54.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.39% to Rs 5.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 173.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
