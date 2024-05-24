Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 302.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 353.96 croreNet profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 302.37% to Rs 54.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 353.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 73.38% to Rs 121.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 908.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 815.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News