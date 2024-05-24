Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 302.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Astra Microwave Products consolidated net profit rises 302.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 353.96 crore

Net profit of Astra Microwave Products rose 302.37% to Rs 54.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 353.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 258.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.38% to Rs 121.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 69.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 908.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 815.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales353.96258.44 37 908.82815.52 11 OPM %22.8012.73 -21.0817.74 - PBDT77.6924.23 221 183.99119.60 54 PBT71.2817.95 297 159.0195.95 66 NP54.4013.52 302 121.0769.83 73

