Manappuram Finance jumps on rubbishing report on Bain deal delay; says RBI approvals in place

Manappuram Finance rose 4.40% to Rs 297.75 after the company denied a media report claiming regulatory concerns had delayed its proposed transaction with Bain Capital-linked entities.

The company termed the report factually incorrect and speculative.

In a clarification to the exchanges on 9 January 2026, Manappuram Finance said it has been making regular disclosures on the proposed investment by BC Asia Investments XIV and BC Asia Investments XXV. The transaction involves the acquisition of joint control along with the existing promoters.

The company said it has already received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for change in management at Manappuram Finance. Similar approvals have also been obtained for its subsidiaries Asirvad Micro Finance and Manappuram Home Finance.

These approvals were disclosed earlier through regulatory filings dated 17 September 2025 and 27 August 2025, respectively. Manappuram Finance said the change of control application for the proposed transaction is under review. Required filings and responses to clarifications sought by the RBI have already been submitted. Final regulatory approval is pending. Manappuram Finance is a leading non-banking financial institution and the 2nd largest financier in the gold loan segment in India. It offers a wide range of products including gold loans, microfinance, housing finance, vehicle loans, and SME financing. The companys consolidated net profit declined 61.5% to Rs 219.88 crore on 13.3% fall in total income to Rs 2,285.36 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.