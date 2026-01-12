Man Industries gains on bagging Rs 550-crore pipe supply orders

Man Industries (India) added 2.01% to Rs 358.50 after the company has secured domestic and international orders aggregating Rs 550 crore for the supply of various types of pipes.

The orders are scheduled to be executed within six months, which should support near-term revenue visibility. The contracts have been awarded by both domestic and overseas customers, reflecting continued demand across key end markets.

The company clarified that the orders do not involve any related-party transactions, with no promoter or promoter group interest in the awarding entities, and have been awarded at arms length.

MAN Industries (India) is the flagship company of the MAN Group. The company is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of large diameter carbon steel line pipes in India, with capabilities in LSAW (longitudinal submerged arc welded), HSAW (helical submerged arc welded), and ERW (electric resistance welded) pipe technologies, as well as advanced pipe coating solutions.