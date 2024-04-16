Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manappuram Finance rises after board to mull fund raising upto $500 million

Manappuram Finance rises after board to mull fund raising upto $500 million

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Manappuram Finance gained 1.11% to Rs 191.50 after the company's board will meet on Friday, 19 April 2024 to consider raising funds which includes external commercial borrowings in the form of US dollar bonds.

The company will raise $500 million, in one or more tranches, by way of external commercial borrowings in the form of US Dollar bonds and/ or any other form as per the applicable guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India

Manappuram Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC), which provides a wide range of fund based and fee based services including gold loans, money exchange facilities, etc. The company is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC (NBFC-ND). The company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NBFCs consolidated net profit jumped 46.1% to Rs 572.87 crore on 34.1% increase in total income to Rs 2,326.68 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Manappuram Finance approves fund raising program for FY 2025

Manappuram Finance board to mull fund raising proposal on 19 March

TCS, Cipla, Jio Financial Services, Manappuram Finance in action

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 93.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares slide

Cipla'a consumer healthcare arm inks BTA with Ivia Beaute

Auto stocks edge higher

Energy shares rise

Oil and Gas shares gain

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story