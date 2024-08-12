Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 51.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.48% to Rs 11.87 croreNet profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 51.82% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.48% to Rs 11.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.877.49 58 OPM %79.6175.03 -PBDT5.573.51 59 PBT5.323.35 59 NP3.752.47 52
