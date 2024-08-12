Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit rises 31.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit rises 31.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 57.75% to Rs 20.46 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services rose 31.96% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 57.75% to Rs 20.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.4612.97 58 OPM %17.9923.59 -PBDT2.722.52 8 PBT1.861.60 16 NP1.280.97 32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Retail inflation slows to 5-yr low of 3.5% in Jul as food prices ease: Govt

IIFL Finance off-loads stressed commercial realty loans to ARC in Q1FY25

India Inc's credit quality, financial profile may improve further: S&P

Industrial output grows 4.2% in June on good show by mining, power sectors

Identical Brains Studios plans to go public; aims Rs 56 cr revenue by FY26

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story