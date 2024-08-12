Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 9.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.68% to Rs 40.83 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes declined 9.19% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.68% to Rs 40.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.40.8346.2338.6737.0119.1721.1218.3720.3714.3215.77

