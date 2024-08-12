Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Jubilant Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 357.00 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Industries rose 25.71% to Rs 25.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 357.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 348.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales357.00348.33 2 OPM %11.8910.23 -PBDT39.2730.86 27 PBT35.3627.15 30 NP25.8220.54 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Retail inflation slows to 5-yr low of 3.5% in Jul as food prices ease: Govt

IIFL Finance off-loads stressed commercial realty loans to ARC in Q1FY25

India Inc's credit quality, financial profile may improve further: S&P

Industrial output grows 4.2% in June on good show by mining, power sectors

Identical Brains Studios plans to go public; aims Rs 56 cr revenue by FY26

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story