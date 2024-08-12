Jubilant Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 357.00 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Industries rose 25.71% to Rs 25.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 357.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 348.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.357.00348.3311.8910.2339.2730.8635.3627.1525.8220.54

