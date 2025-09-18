Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 31.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 31.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 89.66 crore

Net profit of Mangal Electrical Industries declined 31.56% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales89.66114.32 -22 OPM %11.129.81 -PBDT6.288.62 -27 PBT5.077.40 -31 NP3.735.45 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muthoot Microfin board OKs raising Rs 75 cr via private placement

Stock Alert: Biocon, Cochin Shipyard, Muthoot Microfin, Lodha Developers

Hyundai Motor concludes wage settlement agreement for 2024-27

TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story