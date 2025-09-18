Muthoot Microfin board OKs raising Rs 75 cr via private placement

Muthoot Microfin announced that its board has approved raising Rs 75 crore through issuance of debt securities via private placement.

The company will issue upto 7,500 listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 75 crore. This includes a green shoe option of Rs 45 crore.

The NCDs will carry coupon rate is 9.80% p.a., with interest payable on a monthly basis.

Muthoot Microfin is a part of Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue) and is one of the leading listed MFIs in India. The companys standalone net profit tumbled 94.54% to Rs 6.18 crore on a 15.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 558.62 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.