Mangalam Cement successfully bids for Nimana-Duniya Extension Block

Mangalam Cement has participated in the forward e-auction of the block on MSTC's e-auction portal on 04 July 2025 issued by the Government of Rajasthan for grant of Mining Lease for Nimana-Duniya Extension Block District Kota, and the Company has been declared as the Preferred Bidder of the said block by the Director of Mines & Geology, Government of Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News