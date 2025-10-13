United Drilling Tools rises after bagging Rs 1 cr export order from brazil

United Drilling Tools rose 2.76% to Rs 197 after the company announced that it had received its first export order worth Rs 1,14,63,572 crore from Brazil-based Argentera Oil and Gas.The order is for the supply of casing pipes with multi-start connectors to Petrobras, Brazils state-owned oil company and has been secured in the ordinary course of business.
The contract is expected to be executed within three months.
In a regulatory filing, the company clarified that none of the promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.
United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 31.8% to Rs 2.96 crore on a 41.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 31.67 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app