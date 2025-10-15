EC steps up crackdown on money power ahead of Bihar elections

The Election Commission has directed multiple enforcement agencies to intensify their vigilance to curb the use of money power in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The instructions have been issued to the State Police, Excise Department, Income Tax Department, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs, and Enforcement Directorate.

Since the announcement of elections on October 6, authorities have seized cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies worth around Rs 34 crore across the state.

The Commission said Flying Squads, Surveillance Teams, and Video Surveillance Teams will remain active round-the-clock to monitor any attempts to influence voters through inducements.

It further emphasized that enforcement activities must not inconvenience the public during inspections or checks. Citizens can report any violations or suspicious activities through the C-Vigil App.