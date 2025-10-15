Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EC steps up crackdown on money power ahead of Bihar elections

EC steps up crackdown on money power ahead of Bihar elections

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The Election Commission has directed multiple enforcement agencies to intensify their vigilance to curb the use of money power in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The instructions have been issued to the State Police, Excise Department, Income Tax Department, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs, and Enforcement Directorate.

Since the announcement of elections on October 6, authorities have seized cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies worth around Rs 34 crore across the state.

The Commission said Flying Squads, Surveillance Teams, and Video Surveillance Teams will remain active round-the-clock to monitor any attempts to influence voters through inducements.

It further emphasized that enforcement activities must not inconvenience the public during inspections or checks. Citizens can report any violations or suspicious activities through the C-Vigil App.

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The electoral rolls, updated under a Special Intensive Revision, now list 7.43 crore voters, including 14 lakh first-time voters. The polls will decide the fate of the 243-member Bihar Assembly, where the NDA currently holds 131 seats and the Mahagathbandhan 111.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

