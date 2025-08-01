Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 57.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 331.86 crore

Net profit of Nelcast rose 57.04% to Rs 12.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 331.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 300.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.331.86300.108.516.7323.0514.0516.608.1312.507.96

