Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 241.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.11% to Rs 138.32 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 241.27% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.11% to Rs 138.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 168.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.138.32168.908.925.698.295.873.100.742.150.63

