NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.47% to Rs 330.38 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 81.60% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.47% to Rs 330.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 390.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.330.38390.8610.1510.0131.8436.0616.8822.542.5113.64

