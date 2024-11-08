Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales decline 15.47% to Rs 330.38 crore

Net profit of NCL Industries declined 81.60% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.47% to Rs 330.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 390.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales330.38390.86 -15 OPM %10.1510.01 -PBDT31.8436.06 -12 PBT16.8822.54 -25 NP2.5113.64 -82

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

