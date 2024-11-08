Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 95.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.89% to Rs 159.06 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 95.89% to Rs 40.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.89% to Rs 159.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.159.06124.3731.7425.1960.3533.6954.2927.9440.5320.69

