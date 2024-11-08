Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 95.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales rise 27.89% to Rs 159.06 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 95.89% to Rs 40.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.89% to Rs 159.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales159.06124.37 28 OPM %31.7425.19 -PBDT60.3533.69 79 PBT54.2927.94 94 NP40.5320.69 96

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

