Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 95.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.89% to Rs 159.06 croreNet profit of Pix Transmission rose 95.89% to Rs 40.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.89% to Rs 159.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 124.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales159.06124.37 28 OPM %31.7425.19 -PBDT60.3533.69 79 PBT54.2927.94 94 NP40.5320.69 96
