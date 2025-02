Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 304.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 123.92 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics rose 304.44% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 123.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 110.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.123.92110.6112.679.049.896.214.831.033.640.90

