Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 9.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 121.63 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 9.21% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 121.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 116.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.121.63116.648.038.578.228.354.064.483.353.69

