Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 9.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 121.63 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 9.21% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 121.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 116.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales121.63116.64 4 OPM %8.038.57 -PBDT8.228.35 -2 PBT4.064.48 -9 NP3.353.69 -9

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

