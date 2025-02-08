Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 30.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 879.73 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 30.22% to Rs 28.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 879.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 729.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.879.73729.158.327.7959.3242.8439.2529.0028.7022.04

