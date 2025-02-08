Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 30.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.65% to Rs 879.73 croreNet profit of Hindustan Foods rose 30.22% to Rs 28.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.65% to Rs 879.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 729.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales879.73729.15 21 OPM %8.327.79 -PBDT59.3242.84 38 PBT39.2529.00 35 NP28.7022.04 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content