Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 22.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 13005.50 croreNet profit of Tech Mahindra rose 22.96% to Rs 851.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 692.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 13005.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13159.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13005.5013159.00 -1 OPM %12.0310.17 -PBDT1640.301417.80 16 PBT1178.10971.20 21 NP851.50692.50 23
