Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 40.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 0.14% to Rs 25328.67 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 40.50% to Rs 1138.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1913.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 25328.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25365.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.46% to Rs 3597.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2655.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.08% to Rs 90406.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109026.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales25328.6725365.43 0 90406.68109026.00 -17 OPM %9.2013.76 -8.515.96 - PBDT2108.903251.60 -35 6788.115445.09 25 PBT1775.872955.40 -40 5530.824258.39 30 NP1138.501913.35 -40 3597.052655.40 35

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

