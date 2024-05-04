Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 9.29 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies rose 16.00% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.83% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 26.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.297.92 17 26.3324.19 9 OPM %46.1845.20 -23.6227.37 - PBDT4.874.14 18 8.318.41 -1 PBT4.273.44 24 5.985.65 6 NP3.192.75 16 4.454.37 2

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

