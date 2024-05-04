Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.30% to Rs 9.29 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies rose 16.00% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.83% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 26.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

