Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 10.76 crore

Net Loss of Next Mediaworks reported to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 38.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.7610.03 7 38.3736.25 6 OPM %-9.57-6.18 --5.73-4.88 - PBDT-5.04-3.97 -27 -18.44-15.46 -19 PBT-7.07-6.00 -18 -26.95-24.33 -11 NP-8.10-3.66 -121 -22.18-14.15 -57

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

