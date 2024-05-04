Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ravindra Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ravindra Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 73.57% to Rs 30.12 crore

Net loss of Ravindra Energy reported to Rs 63.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.57% to Rs 30.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 50.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.16% to Rs 130.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 252.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.12113.95 -74 130.97252.63 -48 OPM %28.392.35 -25.235.33 - PBDT5.3413.67 -61 32.0433.17 -3 PBT2.1010.79 -81 18.6521.82 -15 NP-63.408.71 PL -50.9016.70 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Adani Green crosses 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity

IREDA signs MoU with Punjab National Bank

Coal Sector Aims To Ramp Up Renewable Energy Capacity To Over 9 GW By 2030

Suzlon Energy jumps on bagging 72.45 MW order from Juniper Green Energy

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Signs Up Ravindra Jadeja, Indian Cricket Sensation, As Its Brand Ambassador

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit rises 16.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Inox Wind Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Paushak standalone net profit rises 27.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Inox Wind reports consolidated net profit of Rs 46.54 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inox Wind Energy standalone net profit declines 72.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story